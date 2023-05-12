Mildred S. Kunkel, age 79 of Ronks, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Fairmount Homes after a brief illness. She was the wife of Glenn R. Kunkel with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Barbara Augsburger Smoker.
She was a member of Grace Point Church in Paradise. Mildred was a generous lady who loved to sew for charity. She also loved the Lord and spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children; Donna, wife of Leon Harnly of Lititz, Randy, husband of Heidi Kunkel of Paradise, and Debra, wife of Dave Fisher of Gordonville, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 sisters; Martha Smoker of Gordonville, Ellen Ranck of Cochranville, Erma Kennel of Ephrata, Esther Smoker of Gordonville, and Rhoda, wife of Raymond Harnish of Oxford. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings; Verna Smoker, Mary Kauffman, and Lester Smoker.
A memorial service will take place at Grace Point Church, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise, on Saturday, May 20th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tim Rogers will be officiating. Interment will be held prior to the service at the convenience of the family in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unto Ministries https://unto.com/donate/. shiveryfuneralhome.com