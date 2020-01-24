Mildred R. Boley, 90, of Narvon, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Blue Ball, she was a daughter of the late Norman, Sr. and Cora (Rutter) Ziemer. Her husband, Morris R. "Bud" Boley, died Dec. 3, 2008.
Mildred was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, birdwatching, gardening, crocheting, and above all, her family.
Surviving are five children, Diana E. Boley of Narvon, Michael R., married to Mary (Webster) Boley of New Holland, Maurice R., married to Linda (Summers) Boley of Narvon, Debra A., married to Douglas Maitland of Mt. Airy, MD, and Mark R. Boley of Narvon; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Maxwell of Mount Joy; a brother, Norman, Jr., married to Janet (Sensenig) Ziemer of East Earl; a sister-in-law, Grace Ziemer of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is a grandson, Michael Boley, Jr.; a sister, Grace Habalar; and a brother, Lester Ziemer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27 at 10am at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl with a time to receive friends from 9-10am. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. If desired, in Mildred's memory contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
