Mildred Perales, 47, of Lancaster, PA, passed on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Nilda Diaz and Edilberto Perales. She was the beloved mother of Kayla Cruz and Dominic Cotton of Lancaster.
Mildred enjoyed cooking and traveling to the beach. Her favorite destination was Disney World. She was known for hosting Christmas breakfast for her family. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Her free spirit and candid nature will be missed by all who knew her.
Mildred is survived by her parents: Nilda Diaz and Edilberto Perales; her children: Kayla Cruz (Julienne Cypress) and Dominic Cotton of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Haylie Santiago and Sophia Cruz; her siblings: Hilda Perales (Miguel Alicea) of Lancaster, Eddie Perales (Addy) of Lancaster, Gilbert Perales (Maria Mendez) of York as well as her nieces and nephews: Sebastian, Gabriela, Donovan and Matthew Mendez, Justin and Jordan Perales, Jaelyn Perales and Meleah Sanchez-Mendez
Friends and family will be received from 12PM to 1PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Due to current health concerns, Covid-19 protocols will be in place for visitation and services.
For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »