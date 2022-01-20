Mildred “Millie” Serra Moyer, 89, of Lititz, found her way to her heavenly Father on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on December 15, 1932 in Bronx, NY just 3 minutes after her identical twin sister, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmelina (Anselmo) Serra.
Millie attended J.P. McCaskey High School before meeting her late husband, Donald “Ducky” Moyer, whom she married on April 11, 1953 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. They loved wintering on the Florida Coast in their boat, playing cards with friends and having a grand time. Ducky passed in 2011 after 58 years of marriage.
Millie worked for Bargain Town in Manheim for 20 years before retiring as an Assistant Manager. She also worked for Hubley’s and Woolworth’s. In her retirement, she volunteered with the Luther Acres Gift Shop. She was known for her love of Christmas, keeping her Christmas tree up for years at a time and still believing in Santa Claus. Most of all, she loved her family, more than they could possibly know, and enjoyed cooking for them any chance she got.
Millie is survived by her son, Spike Moyer (husband of Lori); her daughter, Lonnie Gum (wife of Bill); her daughter-in-law, Donna Moyer; her grandchildren, Travis Moyer, Orin (Jess) Moyer, Dana (Myk) Hipszer, Dan (Erica) Moyer, Brandon (Nikki) Gum, and Ashli (Adam) Stetter; ten great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Millie is preceded in death by her son, Mark Moyer; her twin sister, Saveria Serra Trimmer; her sister, Santa Bomberger; her nephew, Scott Trimmer; and her niece Reneè Trimmer.
A Funeral Service will be held at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home at 175 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. At the request of the family, masks are required in the Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »