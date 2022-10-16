Mildred "Millie" Marie Beaston, 95, of Kinderhook passed away surrounded by her loving and devoted family on October 8, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late Russell and Cora Kame Moore, and was a lifelong residence of this area. Millie was a graduate of Donegal High school and worked with Armstrong World Industries until her eventual retirement. She was a role model and a passionate caregiver, playing a major role in the upbringing of her grandchildren. Millie was an avid shopper who enjoyed Boscov's and various country markets like Tuesday at Root's Country Market. She also enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, game shows, murder mysteries, reading, and puzzles. Millie loved the outdoors and was a skilled hunter and fisher. She liked traveling with her late husband, especially to Hawaii, Alaska, and Maine. Millie participated in many social groups, including winning service awards in her favorite Twalkers group at Park City Mall.
Millie leaves behind her daughter, C. Clark of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Christina Benner (Darrel), Randy Roschel (Pam), Susanne Maples (Jonathan), Dale Kauffman, Jr. (Kyra), Ray-Michael Kauffman, (Christopher), and Kaitlyn Kauffman; seventeen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray S. Beaston; two children, Barry Beaston and Kim Kauffman; one great-grandchild, Kayla Roschel.
A celebration of Millie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2951 Whiteford Rd. # 304, York, PA 17402. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.