Mildred “Millie” Jones Dabler, 98, formerly of Holtwood and Willow Street, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Born in Airville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Miller) Jones. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy F. Dabler who passed away on January 22, 1981.
Millie graduated from Quarryville High School class of 1942. In her early years, she worked for Hamilton Watch Company and PA Water & Power Company (now PPL) as a lab tech. Before retiring, she worked for Watt & Shand. Millie was a strong determined person who loved life and will always be remembered for her laugh and vibrant personality.
She enjoyed playing pinochle with her group of ladies through the years. Millie sewed, crocheted, and traveled. Millie and Roy had many wonderful years boating on the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay. She loved the Phillies and never missed a game. She was a former member of Willow Street Mennonite Church.
Mille was proud of her family the most, she will forever be in our hearts. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Campbell (Richard); her two grandsons, Matthew Campbell (Tracy), and Marc Campbell (Amy); her three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Shannon, and Erika Hovanetz (Drew). Along with her step granddaughter, Courtney Bowers (Mike). Also surviving are her sisters, Mary Thompson and Jane Barr.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Jones and her sister, Evelyn Frey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 East Penn Grand Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Funeral Service and burial at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private.
