Mildred (Millie) Irene Eisemann

Born July 13, 1921

Entered into heaven on

July 28, 2022

"To God

be the Glory!"

Ninth and youngest child of:

The late John Asa Gibble Balmer

and the late

Laura Shirk Moore Balmer

Wife of

the late Lloyd Quintin Eisemann

Preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers:

Martha Mae Balmer Gibble, James Lester Balmer, Charles Mervin Balmer, Laura Alverta Balmer, Elam Roy Balmer, Mary Elizabeth Balmer Longenecker, Anna Ruth Balmer Tennis, and

Paul Ernest Balmer

Survived by four children:

James Phillip Eisemann, husband of Mary Ann Lichty

Eisemann, Ephrata.

Robert Quinn Eisemann, husband of Brenda Ann Beaman Eisemann, Ephrata.

Thomas Hugh Eisemann, husband of Carol Susan Rettew, Lititz

Jan Elise Eisemann Hoffer, wife of Jeffrey Wayne Hoffer,

Ephrata

Survived by eight grandchildren:

Darrow Quintin Eisemann

Bethany Laura Eisemann Kyper, wife of Martin George Kyper III

Benjamin Taylor Eisemann, husband of Cara Lynn Hollinger

Eve Rettew Eisemann

Laura Eisemann Schupp, wife of

Aaron Depre Schupp

Sarah Eisemann Hoffer

Matthias Eisemann Hoffer, husband of Kaitlin Kreider Hoffer

Johanna Eisemann Hoffer

Survived by

five great grandchildren:

Brady Patrick Kyper

Ava Rose Kyper

Lincoln Joseph Kyper

Hayden Eisemann Schupp

Kyler Eisemann Schupp

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren on Sunday August 21, 2022, 2-5pm. Service will be at 2pm followed by sharing time with the family.

Please No Flowers

She said

"Flowers are for when you are alive."

Casual Attire Recommended.

At Her Request "No Black Garments"

Millie's Celebration will be presented on Ephrata Church of the Brethren

Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube pages on the day of the service. In addition, it will continue to be available for the week after the service.

Friends are asked to prepare a written reflection on their memories of Millie. These memories will be collected and shared only

with the family.

Memorial contributions

may be made to

Brethren Disaster Ministries

Check payable to the

"Emergency Disaster Fund"

or give online at

www.brethren.org/bdm/edf.html

601 Main Street PO Box 188

New Windsor, MD 21776-0188

1.800.451.4407

Interment will be private at

Fort Indiantown Gap

beside her husband.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

