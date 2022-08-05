Mildred (Millie) Irene Eisemann

Born July 13, 1921
Entered into heaven on
July 28, 2022
"To God
be the Glory!"
Ninth and youngest child of:
The late John Asa Gibble Balmer
and the late
Laura Shirk Moore Balmer
Wife of
the late Lloyd Quintin Eisemann
Preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers:
Martha Mae Balmer Gibble, James Lester Balmer, Charles Mervin Balmer, Laura Alverta Balmer, Elam Roy Balmer, Mary Elizabeth Balmer Longenecker, Anna Ruth Balmer Tennis, and
Paul Ernest Balmer
Survived by four children:
James Phillip Eisemann, husband of Mary Ann Lichty
Eisemann, Ephrata.
Robert Quinn Eisemann, husband of Brenda Ann Beaman Eisemann, Ephrata.
Thomas Hugh Eisemann, husband of Carol Susan Rettew, Lititz
Jan Elise Eisemann Hoffer, wife of Jeffrey Wayne Hoffer,
Ephrata
Survived by eight grandchildren:
Darrow Quintin Eisemann
Bethany Laura Eisemann Kyper, wife of Martin George Kyper III
Benjamin Taylor Eisemann, husband of Cara Lynn Hollinger
Eve Rettew Eisemann
Laura Eisemann Schupp, wife of
Aaron Depre Schupp
Sarah Eisemann Hoffer
Matthias Eisemann Hoffer, husband of Kaitlin Kreider Hoffer
Johanna Eisemann Hoffer
Survived by
five great grandchildren:
Brady Patrick Kyper
Ava Rose Kyper
Lincoln Joseph Kyper
Hayden Eisemann Schupp
Kyler Eisemann Schupp
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren on Sunday August 21, 2022, 2-5pm. Service will be at 2pm followed by sharing time with the family.
Please No Flowers
She said
"Flowers are for when you are alive."
Casual Attire Recommended.
At Her Request "No Black Garments"
Millie's Celebration will be presented on Ephrata Church of the Brethren
Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube pages on the day of the service. In addition, it will continue to be available for the week after the service.
Friends are asked to prepare a written reflection on their memories of Millie. These memories will be collected and shared only
with the family.
Memorial contributions
may be made to
Brethren Disaster Ministries
Check payable to the
"Emergency Disaster Fund"
or give online at
601 Main Street PO Box 188
New Windsor, MD 21776-0188
1.800.451.4407
Interment will be private at
Fort Indiantown Gap
beside her husband.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
