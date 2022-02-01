Mildred Marie Neese Mummau

Milly Mummau, 65, of Milton Grove, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of David T. Mummau sharing 42 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, PA, Milly was the daughter of Charles Neese, Sr. and the late Helen Neese.
A 1974 graduate of Hempfield High School, Milly continued her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked for several hospitals and nursing homes in her career including Lancaster General and Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Milly is survived by her husband, her children Greg Mummau, Mount Joy; Jennifer Mummau, Wrightsville; Jessica Williams (wife of Justin), Wrightsville; and Cody Mummau (partner of Kelly Cooper), Mount Joy. Her grandchildren were the love of her life, Alex DeFlavia and David Williams.
Also surviving are her siblings: Tammy (Ricky) White of Manheim, Linda (Randy) Ziegler of Landisville; Vicki (Barry) Hohenwarter of Salunga; Michelle Young-Nell of Maytown; and Charles Neese II of Landisville. Milly is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she cared for deeply.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church St., Mount Joy. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Risser’s Mennonite Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the family to https://www.gofundme.com/mwr8v-funeral-and-medical-expenses to offset medical and funeral expenses. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com