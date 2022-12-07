Mildred M. Nolt, 69, of 1295 Springville Road, East Earl, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 5, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. She entered into eternal rest lovingly surrounded by her husband and family at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was the wife of Paul S. Nolt. Born in Caernarvon Township, she was the daughter of the late Aaron W. and Ada B. Martin Leid.
She was a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. She was employed by SLC Sewing factory for many years prior to becoming a homemaker. Mildred had a very strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, making cards and scrapbook pages to bless others, and planting flower gardens.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Randy husband of Lucinda Nolt of Narvon, and Shawn husband of Mary Ann Nolt of East Earl; six grandsons, Carson, Camron, Kevin, Bradley, Trenton, and Kyler Nolt; four sisters, Vera wife of Allen Weaver of NY, Mary wife of Titus Weaver of Ephrata, Ada wife of Isaac Zimmerman of Lititz, and Jane Zimmerman of Narvon; two brothers, Lewis husband of Lena Mae Leid and James husband of Elizabeth Leid both of Narvon.
A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital that kindly took care of Mildred during her two-week battle with cancer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 9, at 9:30 AM at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
