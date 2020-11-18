Mildred M. "Millie" Millar, 85, of Columbia, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at ManorCare. She was the wife of the late James W. Millar with whom she was married 33 years until his death in 1996. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Ressler Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Michael S. husband of Brenda Roberts; Steven J. Millar; Kimberly S. wife of Michael J. McCall; Laurie A. wife of Joseph G. Murphy; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Jane Mimnall. Her sister Joanne Ott preceded her in death.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
