Mildred M. Kreider, 99, formerly of Lancaster, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was the widow of the late Lester H. Kreider who died in 2005, and they celebrated 63 years marriage. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Reuben H. and Mary (Denlinger) Myers. Mildred was a homemaker and a wonderful seamstress, making bridal gowns and dresses. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, where she was past president of the Women's Missionary Service Commission, and a member of the Home Builders Sunday School Class. Mildred was also a member of the Farm Women Society #18 of Lancaster County, Gideon's Auxiliary of Lancaster, was a volunteer for the Mennonite Central Committee, and in her earlier years she was a member of the Cheer Lenders. Mildred enjoyed flower arranging, knitting, crocheting, visiting family members in Texas and Colorado, and spending time at the cabin in Potter County.
Surviving are a daughter, Sylvia J. Kreider, Colorado, two sons, Donald L. husband of Patricia (Witmer) Kreider, Texas, David M. husband of Renee (Huber), Lancaster; three grandchildren, Joel Kreider, Sheri Kreider Loomis, Shawn Kreider; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Jane Burkholder, Baltimore, Jean wife of Norman Graham, Lancaster, and Mae Shenk, Lancaster. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Hosler King, Miriam Shirk, and a brother Reuben Myers, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service at Landis Homes, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. There will a time of visitation with the family on Saturday at West Bethany Chapel, from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Viewing and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mildred's memory may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500 or Landis Homes Caring Fund, Development Office, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com