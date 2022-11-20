Mildred Marie "Millie" DeWald, 93, of Brethren Village, passed peacefully early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022. Born in Lancaster to Harry E. Ganse, Sr. and Katherine (Herr) Ganse. She graduated from McCaskey High School in 1948 (with her best friend and travel buddy, Pat Gerfen), and always looked forward to help plan and attend the class reunions.
After moving to Lititz, she was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ and helped with their Vacation Bible School and bazaars. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and school activities. Lifetime memberships include Lititz American Legion Auxiliary (past president) (Junior Auxiliary leader), Lititz VFW Auxiliary (officer), and Elstonville Sportsmen's Assoc. Millie volunteered for many years at both the Lebanon and Coatesville VA hospitals.
Her work years included jobs at The Bearings Co., Lambert-Hudnut, and retiring from the Lititz Record Express and Lancaster Farming newspapers.
Mom loved going to yard sales where she was sure to find something someone could use. This habit led to the annual Christmas Brothers-in-law Gift Contest, a family inside joke, until she caught on and started fixing' the outcome.
Our thanks to Pastor Jim Haun at St. Luke's UCC, whose visits and prayers were so appreciated, especially in her last hours. A heartfelt "Thank You" to Millie's longtime companion, Marty Hynicker, who lovingly spent long hours helping to care for our mother.
Survivors include her brother, Harry (Lorraine) Ganse, Jr., Lancaster, daughters Susan (Lewis) Baum, Lancaster, Debra (Donald) McClune, State College, Kathy (Mark) Giovengo, Manheim, Doreen DeWald (Curt Pierce), Ephrata, and son David DeWald, Jr., Cape Canaveral, FL, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A life celebration is planned for April 2023 when she will be interred with her mother and beside her father, in Riverview Cemetery, Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
