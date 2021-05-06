Mildred M. Bomberger, 89, passed away May 4, 2021 at Maple Farm, Akron. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Miriam (Stauffer) Wenger. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl E. Bomberger. They shared 64 years of marriage until Carl's death, June 25, 2014.
She was a faithful member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren where she served. Her passion was to see and witness future generations falling in love with Jesus which led her to assist and support in the formation of the contemporary worship service (Morning Psalm).
Lifelong residents in Leola, Milly and Carl were co-owners of Wenger's Flowers, Leola. She along with her sister, Betty Bewley managed and brought oversight to the floral designs of that business. In 1985 she resigned from Wenger's Flowers assisting her son, Kenneth, in his photography business while pouring her energy into loving and caring for her grandchildren.
A 1949 graduate of Upper Leacock High School. She and Carl married November 24, 1949. They were the proud parents of 4 children, Kenneth E., married to Deborah (Stauffer) Bomberger, Pottstown, Carlene Y., married to Scott Hufford of Leola, Julie Ann Bomberger preceded her in death in 1973, at age 16, and Larry S., married to Linda (Hill) Bomberger, Farmington NM.
She had 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Faith, family and work were the focus of her life while enjoying time spent with friends playing pinochle and bridge.
Thank you to all the compassionate care given to her by Garden Spot and for the last 3 years at Maple Farm Nursing Home, Akron, after being disabled by her stroke.
A private family burial is planned. A memorial service for Milly is planned for a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
A living tribute »