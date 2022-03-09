Mildred M. Binkley, 96, of Lititz and formerly Manor Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Paul G. Binkley, who passed away in 1998. Born in Manor Twp., she was the daughter of the late Enos K. and Clara J. Barefoot Frey.
Mildred had worked in years past for the Hamilton Watch Co., Garvins Dept. Store, and at ALCOA for 20 years. She had most recently worked, prior to her retirement, for Shanks Extracts in Lancaster for many years.
She was a member of Stehman's United Methodist Church.
Mildred enjoyed playing bingo, doing scratch-off lottery tickets with which she had great success, and taking trips to Atlantic City where she liked to play the slots. She also enjoyed going to Ocean City, MD and going to the activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Dennis E. married to Patti Binkley of Millersville, and Brenda E. Newswanger of Mount Joy; her 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her sister, Mary Neff of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her 4 brothers and 4 sisters, and great grandson.
Friends will be received by her family on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mildred's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com