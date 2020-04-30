Mildred L. Dillingham

Mildred L. Dillingham, 89, of Narvon, died Monday, April, 27, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville.

Born in Rockton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lester N. and Leona E. (Kirk) Spicher. She was married 49 years on Dec. 4 to William Dillingham.

She worked at B.F. Goodyear Golf Ball Manufacturing in DuBois, PA for many years and later at the former Automatic Timing & Controls in Blue Ball, PA.

She was a former member of Eastern Star and enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Colleen Snyder of DuBois; a son, Donald G. (Peggy) Gelnett of Bowmansville; a stepdaughter, Denise Dillingham of Denver; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Preceding her in death is a daughter, Karen Petersheim; 1 sister; and 3 brothers.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Local arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.

