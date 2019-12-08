Mildred L. Borden, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Manor Care in Lancaster. Born in Barrackville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Wilkes J. and Anna J. (Allen) Hall and the widow of the late Willie J. Borden, Sr.
Mildred worked as a nurse's aide at Fairmont Clinic and was a Beautician by trade. She was an active member of Bright Side Baptist Church, Red Hat Society, Silver Threads and did mission work until she could no longer serve.
Surviving are her sons: Willie J. Borden, Jr. and wife, Bonita Borden and Richardo W. Borden and Pamela Brown; her grandchildren: Kimberly Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Damita (James) Jones, Dana (Sean) Johnson, Melvin Borden, Ricardo (Danita) Maddox, Janacita Horton, Monique Boots and Nick Boots; 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Louis Walker and a sister, Ann Hall; daughter, Paulette Morris and grandson, Keith Robinson.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., the family will receive friends during a viewing one hour before the service. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's name may be made to Bright Side Baptist Church.
