Mildred L. Beyer, 86, of Kinzers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Millie was born in Leacock Township, the youngest daughter of the late Aaron S. and Susan M. (McGallicher) Hershey. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Mark W. Beyer.
Millie was a beloved member of her community. She spent the majority of her life on her family's farm in Kinzers. She will always be fondly remembered for her soft-spoken, kind, giving, and gentle nature. Millie was a faithful member of Hershey's Mennonite Church and an avid quilter.
She is survived by her three sons: John M. Beyer, husband of Cynthia (Zimmerman) Beyer, of New Holland; Jay L. Beyer, husband of Karen (Bergstrom) Beyer, of Leola; and Jerry L. Beyer, husband of Elizabeth M. Beyer, of Manheim. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Elizabeth Beyer of New Holland; Andrea (Beyer) Lingenfelter, wife of Michael Lingenfelter, of Paradise; Steven Beyer, husband of Melissa (Bowman) Beyer, of Lancaster; Brandon Beyer, husband of Amber (Ort) Beyer, of Mount Joy; Valerie (Beyer) Tully, wife of Patrick Tully, of Ephrata; and Kimberly Beyer, companion of Nathan Kurtz, of Mount Joy, seven great-grandchildren, and her two sisters: Betty Hershey, wife of the late Warren Hershey, of Gordonville, and Ellen (Hershey) Neff, wife of the late Roy Neff, of Paradise. She was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Hershey.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA 17535. There will be a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
