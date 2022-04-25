Mildred K. Pinto, 100, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan A. Pinto, in 2016.
Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Lydia (Hollinger) Sauder.
Mildred was an LPN, working at Ephrata Community Hospital and the Washington Children's Hospital.
She was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Puerto Rico.
Mildred enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Summer Bible School from Pennsylvania to Florida as well as in Puerto Rico. She enjoyed playing games and was playing Anagrams the day before her death. She lived in Puerto Rico many years with her husband Juan where she enjoyed the warm weather and made many friends.
Surviving are three siblings: Bertha Kreider, Denver, Dora Horst, New Holland, and Laurence married to Evelyn Sauder, Harrisonburg, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: Edna Snader, Leroy Sauder, Miriam Landis, Erma Wenger, and Ruth Sauder.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lichty Mennonite Church, 1690 Union Grove Rd., East Earl with Keith Crider and Samuel Petersheim officiating. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 6 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9- 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
A living tribute »