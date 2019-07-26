Mildred J. Wickenheiser, 98, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Luther Care where she had resided for the past two ½ years. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Wickenheiser, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1991. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Bastian Miller.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith and enjoyed bargain shopping and always looked forward to a "Coke and a Smoke."
She is survived by her children, Deborah A. wife of Ronald E. Strick; Robert L. Jr. husband of Ann Wickenheiser; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Dorothy Talacki preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may view at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass. If desired, Contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to Luther Care at www.luthercare.org or to Compassus Hospice at www.compassus.com.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.