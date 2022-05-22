Mildred (Millie) Hart, 96, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, formerly of Maytown and Mesa, AZ, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late S. Ross and Ruth E. (Bowers) Sentman. Millie was the wife of the late Jack L Hart who passed away in 2005.
Mom always fended for herself, as her mother died when she was 10 years old, and her father, when she was 14. She had to leave school after the 8th grade to work. In the 1940s, she worked at RCA and was briefly in the Navy Reserves but had to leave that too because of her work schedule at RCA. She married Dad in 1953 and stayed home with her children until they started school. She then worked at RR Donnelly & Sons for 26 years until she retired.
Millie enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches and watching old western movies. She loved traveling, visiting most of the states in the U.S. and the national parks. She also loved visiting Canada (especially Nova Scotia), the Alps, and Scandinavia.
Always giving of her time and energy, Mom volunteered in various ways wherever she lived. All who knew her loved her for her generosity and kindness. She made the ultimate gift after death, donating her body to science. There are no words to express how much she will be missed.
Millie is survived by two daughters, Karen Hart of Boalsburg and Patti Herr, wife of Elam of Landisville: two grandchildren, JD, husband of Alex, and Caitlin, fiance of Craig Lager.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission.
