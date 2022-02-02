Mildred J. “Millie” Groff, 90, of Quarryville, departed this life and entered her Heavenly home on Friday, January 28, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Robert Charles Groff, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
Born in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Anna (Fridy) Gish.
Millie was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. After marrying Bob, Millie kept quite busy as a homemaker, raising 5 children, and as a farmer’s wife.
Having a gift and a passion for baking, Millie baked many wedding cakes and angel food cakes over the years, and was affectionately known as “The Angel Food Cake Lady.” Millie purposefully passed this love for baking onto her children and grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren and a charter member of Farm Women #31. Millie also had a gift of hospitality, and she enjoyed having family and friends to visit at her home. Faith, family, and farming were very important to Millie. She loved her family dearly and she loved spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Carol Best, wife of John, of Stewartstown, Joyce Graybill, wife of Dale, of Mount Joy, Sharon Enck, of Quarryville, and Suzanne Rutt, wife of Jeff, of Strasburg; a son, Chuck Groff, husband of Carol, of Quarryville; brothers, Samuel Gish and Roy Gish, husband of Jeannine, all of Elizabethtown; 13 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Gish, a sister, Lois Martin, and a son-in-law, Dale Enck.
A Celebration of Millie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. A time of visitation with the family will immediately follow the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Millie’s memory to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address, or to HOPE International, 227 Granite Run Drive, Suite 250, Lancaster, PA 17601, online at https://www.hopeinternational.org/donate.
To leave an online condolence, please visit