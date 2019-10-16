Surrounded by family, Mildred J. Martin, age 91, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on October 12, 2019 following a stroke. Mildred was born February 18, 1928 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Martin L. and Josephine M. Russell Wurster.
She was the cherished wife of the late Robert L. Martin who passed away March 2, 2004. They were married for over 50 years and had two daughters: Janice C., wife of Barry L. Wenger, Willow Street, PA and Joan M., wife of Kraig L. Shirk, Pagosa Springs, CO. She is also survived by three granddaughters: Alissa J. Zissman, Pagosa Springs, CO, Adrienne C. Shirk, Lancaster, PA, and Janelle M., wife of Michael C. Haverstick, Willow Street, PA. Four great-grandchildren: Ethan and Brandon Haverstick and Tevye and Sedona Zissman. She was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth M. Wurster.
She was a 1946 graduate of McCaskey High School. Earlier in her life she worked at W.T. Grant and Miesse Candies. Her favorite job was caring for her family.
She enjoyed attending Fulton Theatre shows, antiquing, and singing in the choir at Zion United Church of Christ of New Providence where she was a member.
Mildred developed a fondness for the movie "The Wizard of Oz" while watching it on TV with her young daughters many years ago. We will always remember her beautiful soprano voice singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." She especially held true the story's inspired theme "There's no place like home." She lived that motto while providing a loving home for her family. She was a woman who loved all living things and gave special pampered attention to many pets over the years including pups Toto, Glinda, and Auntie Em.
In addition to the Wizard of Oz she enjoyed collecting dolls, stuffed animals, creamers, and animal figurines. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to family, sense of humor, love of furry friends, doing crossword and word search puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.
The family wishes to thank those at LGH and Kindred at Home for their kind and compassionate care as she journeyed over the rainbow.
Memorial Donations may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097