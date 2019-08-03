Mildred J. Herr, 91, of Calvary Homes, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late Jason M. and Eva (Kreider) Eckman. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond B. Herr, Jr. who died in 2005.
Mildred worked for the Educator Mutual Life Insurance Co. as a receptionist until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of the Willow Valley Grace Brethren Church where she served as deaconess and greeter. She also spent time volunteering at Calvary Homes.
She is survived by her siblings: Betty Haines, wife of Fred, of Texas, Mary Anne Landis, wife of Jerry, of Lancaster, and brother Daniel Eckman, husband of Sheila, of Lancaster; her unofficial children: niece, Donna Morrison, wife of Ross, of Minneapolis, MN, and nephew, Ronald Moore, husband of Judy, of Manheim; she is also survived by other nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Moore and brother Paul Eckman.
Memorial Services for Mildred will be held at 9:30AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 9AM until 9:30AM. Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband, Raymond, at 11:30AM at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Mildred's memory be made to the Benevolence Fund, Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com