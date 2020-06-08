Mildred H. Zimmerman, 48, of Denver, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.
She was born in West Reading to Walter K. and Etta H. (Hoover) Wise of Womelsdorf and was the wife of Gary L. Zimmerman with whom she shared 26 years of marriage.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred is survived by seven children, Loretta W., wife of Anthony Hoover of Myerstown, Marilyn W., wife of Russell L. Martin of Fleetwood, Wesley W., husband of Mary E. (Hoover) Zimmerman of Denver, Judith W., Andrew W., Melissa W., and Rachel W. Zimmerman, all at home, and 2 late infants, Jordan and Jolan Zimmerman; three grandchildren, Weston Z. Hoover, Derek Z. Hoover,and Laurel B. Martin; six siblings, Lester H. Wise, husband of Roseann of Romulus, NY, Marlene H., wife of Rufus L. Zimmerman of Manheim, Kenneth H. Wise, husband of Mary Fern of Myerstown, Wilmer H. Wise, husband of Marlene of Womelsdorf, Janice H., wife of Glen Hoover of Myerstown, and Clair H. Wise, husband of Mary Ann of Womelsdorf.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 5 - 8 p.m. at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 8:45 a.m. at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, with further services at 9:30 a.m., at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
