Mildred H. McCarty, 90, of Marietta passed away on January 16th, 2020. She was born in Marietta to the late Albert A. and Freda Hauser Walters and was a lifelong resident of this area. Millie was a graduate of the former Maytown High School with the Class of 1947 where she was a cheerleader. She worked for many years in the claims department at Donegal Mutual Insurance Company before her retirement. Millie enjoyed baking and playing cards. Her love in life were her cats Ollie, Cuddles, Cubby and Precious, her church, Community Bible Church, and her family. She was involved with her children's activities and served as a den mother in Cub Scouts and in the P.T.A. She adored her children and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and treasured spending time with them.
Millie leaves behind her children, Ruth, wife of Anthony Simione of Dagsboro, DE, Butch, husband of Suzette McCarty of Mount Joy, Ron McCarty of Marietta, Mike, husband of Cindy McCarty of Marietta; six grandchildren, Andy, Andrea, Kyle, Derek, Shawn, and Scott, fourteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Laura Bish of Marietta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Duke" McCarty in 1988 and two siblings, Vernie McLain and Wick Walters.
Services for Millie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd, Marietta, PA 17547. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Bible Church, c/o the Memorial Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
