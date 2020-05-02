Mildred H. Livengood, age 88, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Landis Homes on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in West Lampeter Twp., daughter of the late Phares W. & Reba Hess Livengood.
She was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. Mildred had worked in the cafeteria services for Lampeter Strasburg School District. She enjoyed helping on the family farm.
Surviving are 3 siblings: Martha Livengood of Lititz, David husband of Mary Burkhart Livengood of Willow Street, Earl husband of Joyce Deiter Livengood of Lancaster. Nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Rhoda, Ira and Paul Livengood.
A graveside service will take place at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA, on Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for the wonderful care she received. shiveryfuneralhome.com
