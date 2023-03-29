Mildred G. Pettyjohn, 93, of Lancaster and formerly of Lititz, died on Monday, March 27, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Florence Gottshall Landis. Mildred was the loving wife of the late Raymond L. Pettyjohn, Jr. to whom she was married for 52 years before his passing in 2002. She was a former member of Richlands Calvary United Methodist Church, Lewisburg, WV where she was in the United Methodist Women's Club. Mildred graduated from Boyertown High School in 1948. She worked as a Pharmacy tech for various Pharmacies throughout her life and enjoyed doing puzzles, sudokus, and playing Solitaire. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and attending activities and functions for her grand and great grandchildren.
Surviving are four daughters, Donna wife of Jim Fulkerson, of Lancaster, Diane wife of Lowell Rose, of Ronceverte, WV, Debbie wife of Alan, of Inwood, WV, Dawn wife of Adam Razz, of New Baltimore, MI, three sons, Allen husband of Denise Pettyjohn, of Ephrata, Terry husband of Louise Pettyjohn, of Beckley, WV, Mark husband of Lori Pettyjohn, of Boonsboro, MD, 22 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a brother, Robert husband of Nancy Landis, of Boyertown. Preceding her in death is a son, Dale Pettyjohn, a sister, Jeanette Weller, and a brother, Richard Landis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mildred's Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. Those desiring can send contributions in Mildred's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
