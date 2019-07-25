Mildred F. "Millie" (Rutt) Rohrer, 92, of Sunbury, PA, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 20, 2019.
She was born July 6, 1927, in Leola and was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Mabel (Rohrer) Rutt.
Millie was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School.
She married Cletus L. Rohrer on October 11, 1947, in Lancaster, PA. They farmed many years in southern Lancaster County before relocating to Sunbury. They had two sons and one daughter.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.DaleRanck.com