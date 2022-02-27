Mildred Edna "Millie" Overly, 91, of Millersville, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mildred E. (Posten) Hoover, Sr. She was the loving wife of George Kenna Overly, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Of the Methodist faith, Millie devoted herself to the care of her family. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Millersville, where she volunteered at the church thrift shop and served for more than 25 years in the church nursery. Millie enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband and family. She also loved eating chocolate candy.
In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by her children: Sheila Neff, wife of Randy, of Hillsgrove; Mark Overly, husband of Patti, of Leola; and Lisa Campbell, wife of Tom, of Highville; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and brother, Richard Hoover, husband of Patricia, of Christiana. Millie was preceded in death by her siblings: Edith Heider, Helen Workman, Donald Hoover, William Hoover, Janie Hoover, Jacob Hoover, Jr., and Robert Hoover.
Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Millie may be made to the charity of one's choosing. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com