Mildred E. White, 91, of Leola, passed away peacefully at home, from the presence of family into the welcoming embrace of Jesus her Savior on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
She was married sixty-two years to William (Bill) H. White. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late George and Saria Mary (McCulley) McGinnis.
Millie retired as head Operating Room (OR) nurse in 1992 from Lancaster General Hospital (LGH) after a lifetime of serving as an OR nurse: graduating from the Coatesville Hospital School of Nursing, followed by one and a half years of practical work, two years in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, more schooling, then thirty-two years at LGH.
Millie lived a life of selflessly serving others, whether as a nurse (serving both in the military and her community), or taking care of relatives, actively participating at the Leola United Methodist Church (including leading the ladies Bible study) and watching out for the needs of family members, including numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie loved cats and travel. Her purse became affectionately known as "The Cats" because of its design. Bill and Millie also enjoyed numerous trips, mostly to Europe, catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Preceding her in death was her husband Bill, her brother George, and sister Peg.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 17, at 11:00 A.M at the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 West Main St., Leola, PA. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Millie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
