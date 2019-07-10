Mildred E. Riker

Mildred Edna (Shenk) Riker, 88, formerly of Hazel Street, Lancaster, died Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. She was a formerly a resident at Oak Leaf Manor South and Lee Avenue, both in Millersville. She was the wife of the late William W. Riker, who died in 1993.
Earlier in life, Mrs. Riker had worked at the former H. L. Green Company, the Hamilton Watch Company and Dodge Cork Co., all in Lancaster.
Born November 24, 1930 in Lancaster and raised on "Cabbage Hill", she was the daughter of the late Clarence B., Sr. and Anna E. (Bernhardt) Shenk and was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving is her son, William R. Riker, married to Maria T., of Washington Boro; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert M. Shenk, married to Shirley, of Willow Street. She was also preceded in death by two siblings; Clarence B. "Junior" Shenk, Jr. and Joanne Hambright.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday morning, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing Thursday 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Interment will be held in the Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266