Mildred E. Nolt, 77, of New Holland, was unexpectedly called home by her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was married 56 years to Raymond Z. Nolt. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Mary V. Hurst Martin.
Mildred was a homemaker and a member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church. She was known for her untiring service to others.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Richard husband of Karla Zimmerman Nolt of New Alexandria, and Eugene husband of Ruth Groff Nolt of Millerstown; two daughters, Joanne wife of John Kurtz of Rawlins, WY, and Lorene wife of Lamar Torkelson of Pueblo, CO; 25 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Carl husband of Lena Martin of Ephrata, Lewis husband of Marilyn Martin of Mifflinburg, Paul husband of Marian Martin of Ephrata, and Earl husband of Joyce Martin of Mohnton; three sisters, Lorraine wife of Luke Weaver of Myerstown, Lucille wife of Wayne Rohrer of Mercersburg, and Ellen wife of Melvin Burkholder of Cambridge Springs. She was preceded in death by a brother Wilmer Martin, by a sister Arlene Good, by brothers-in-law, Paul Nolt and Jake Good, by a sister-in-law, Lydia Nolt, and by two granddaughters.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Interment in the Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church Cemetery. Viewings will be held at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Sunday from 1:30 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
