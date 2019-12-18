Mildred E. Morton, 64, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late John D. and Mildred E. Bair Culp. She worked as an LPN at the former Heatherbank Nursing Center and as a security guard at Boscov's before her disability. She was a member of Silver Spring Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, bowling, fishing with her nephew, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She is survived by one brother: Glenn D. (Loretta) Culp. Two sisters: Emma C. (Ronald L.) Manley and Kathy C. Shaeffer, all of Columbia. Three nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother: Dan Culp.
The Memorial Service will be held at Columbia Church of God, 43 North 7th Street, Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Fred Thomas, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Columbia Church of God, or Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
