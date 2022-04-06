Mildred E. Keech Stough

Mildred E. Stough, 97, formerly of Manchester, PA and Long Neck, DE died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ephrata Manor where she has been a guest for the past two years.
Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Helen I. (Wagner) Keech, and stepdaughter of the late Julia S. (Hawk) Keech. She and her husband Russell H. Stough celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his death on October 7, 1996.
Mildred worked at York Optical, Northeastern High School cafeteria, and retired from Excello, formerly F. Jacobson & Sons, as a Shipping Clerk.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester, Long Neck U.M. Church, Long Neck, DE, and currently a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Emigsville, PA. She formerly served as member and president of the Manchester PTA and the York County PTA. While living in Delaware, she was the President of the Mid-Sussex Ambulance Association Ladies Auxiliary from 1998-2008.
Millie, as she was fondly known, enjoyed her Wednesday afternoon card club ladies' group. She was a former member of the Delaware Red Hat Society and the Rehoboth Beach AARP Group.
She is survived by her five children, Janet M. wife of Garry E. Smith, Larry E. husband of Mary Ellen (Eshleman) Stough, Ronald E. Stough, Glenda J. wife of Laverne C. Shearer, and Bruce A. husband of Tammy K. (Kisner) Stough, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Connie wife of Richard Aldinger.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Greenmount Cemetery, York, PA with her Pastor Rev. Richard L. Bowers, and her grandson Rev. David W. Stough officiating.
