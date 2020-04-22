Mildred E. Given, age 96, formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Newport Meadows of Christiana. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Given who passed away in 1989. She was born in New Holland, daughter of the late George and Elsie Houck Hillard. She attended the Honey Brook United Methodist Church.
Surviving are 3 children: Dorothy L. wife of Guy Weidman of Lebanon, PA, Douglas L. Given of New Providence, Linda J. wife of Harry Walter of Tennessee, 8 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Faye Shingle, 2 grandchildren: Zane and Sharon and 2 brothers: Vernon and Claud Hillard.
A private graveside service will take at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 615 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. shiveryfuneralhome.com
