Mildred "Millie" Beveloque, 102, of Manheim, and formerly of Lancaster, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Annville, she was the daughter of the late George and Clara Heilman Houser. Millie was the loving wife of Nicholas Beveloque who died in May of 1988. She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. Millie was devoted to her family and loved to spend time with them.
Surviving is a daughter, Jacqueline Ditzler, of Manheim, 3 grandchildren, Dennis husband of Barbara Ditzler, of Blanchard, Dawn Bushong, of Bainbridge, Kathy wife of William Wilson, of Mount Joy, 11 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Millie's funeral service at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Millie's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim PA, 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.