Mildred A. "Millie" Welch

Mildred A. "Mille" Welch, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late Lowell Welch. She was previously married to the late John Barker and the late John Vannoy. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mildred Coates Zimmerman.
Millie had worked as the office manager for her son's business, James L. Welch CPA of Elizabethtown for 16 years. She had previously worked for Lancaster Orthopedics as a medical transcriptionist, and at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home.
She enjoyed crocheting, had played the piano, trumpet, and accordion, and enjoyed many types of music. Years ago, she was a member of the Robert Fulton Fire Co. Auxiliary and worked at the Solanco Emergency Communication Center.
Millie is survived by her 5 children: Debora L. married to Robert Smith of Dillsburg, Robert T. married to Debra Welch of Aspers, Gary A. married to Gayle Welch of Mount Joy, Sharon A. married to John Miller of Ephrata, and James L. married to Tracey Welch of Elizabethtown; 2 honorary daughters: Barbara Szymanski and Janet Welch Grebinger; 11 grandchildren, 2 step children John Vannoy of Elkton, MD and Denise Rhodes (Lacy) of Quarryville, 5 step grandchildren, 2 honorary grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, 1 honorary step great-grandson, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and her siblings: Leslie Zimmerman, Patricia Smith, and Lois Patterson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Zimmerman.
Millie's family will greet friends from 12 Noon-1 PM on October 22, 2022 at "The Stables" at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA, with a Memorial Service at 1 PM, and food and fellowship to follow. Interment will be private. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
