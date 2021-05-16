Mildred A. Fisher

Mildred A. "Millie" Fisher, 93, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2021. Born in Chester County, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Elena S. (Martin) Harris. She was the devoted wife of Jesse B. Fisher until his passing in 1999.
Being born and raised on a farm instilled a deep farm girl spirit in Millie. Many will remember her for raising chickens and often selling the eggs throughout the neighborhood. She also maintained an extensive vegetable garden. Throughout her life she owned horses, cats, and many dogs, her favorite being miniature dachshunds.
She was a longtime member of Calvary Monument Church in Paradise, where she especially enjoyed the Ladies Bible Study. Millie was also known for volunteering at Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center and baking hundreds of cookies for veterans at Christmas.
Her love will live on in her children: Donald J. Fisher, husband of Sharon L. of Strasburg, Barbara A. Neustadter, wife of H. Joseph of Strasburg, Katharine L. Rubincam, wife of Garry A. of Strasburg and Victoria J. Wilson, wife of Gregory M. of Lititz, grandchildren: Paula, Justin, Heather, Doug, Christa, Nate, Jesse N., Jesse W. and Bradley, as well as 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband Jesse, daughter Shirley May Fisher, and siblings: John Harris, Walter Harris, and Elizabeth Brubaker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Strasburg Cemetery, 50 W. Franklin St., Strasburg. Memorial contributions in Millie's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give
