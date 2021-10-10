Milagros V. Smith, 77, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Friday October 8th, 2021.
Born in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz, Spain, she was the daughter of Carmen Gutierrez Serrano and Domingo Vaca Ribau.
She was a member of the Riverside Camping Assoc. and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by two sons, Darwin Smith and Michael Smith of Lancaster; a long-time companion, Francisco Cruz; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Carmen Vaca Gutierrez of Spain.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
A living tribute »