Mike Leedy achieved excellence that wasn't worthy of a headline (but should have been!). Normally "excellence" is used to describe people who achieve something like a new discovery, or some specific feat like climbing Mount Everest. Mike never had time for anything like that because he spent all his time with his family and friends. He knew that time with his kids was more important than playing golf, although he was an accomplished golfer. It all started when he and a friend crashed a party when he was 16-years-old and he met Judy. She was the love of his life. In the history of men loving women his love was epic. They married at 19 and 4 kids soon followed. He was the kind of dad who knew our friend's names and gave our friends nick names. Stu Balu and Murdock you know who you are. He was well read, self-made, and wise to life in a way we all wish we were. He never complained about anything, except on the rare occasion he didn't love dinner and said, "That was great, let's never have it again." We all learned from watching him gracefully handle whatever life threw at him (and at us), listening to his quick one-liners with facial expressions borrowed from his favorite comedian Jonathan Winters. He wasn't the loudest person in the room, sometimes we only got his subtle, graceful and always humorous points later after thinking about it, but other times it was a well-placed and to the point, "You made the right decision" that boosted your confidence. Mike was a master at making everyone feel comfortable, at listening without judging, and responding with caring counsel and gentle jokes when the time was right. His form of excellence was humble and understated, making it initially invisible to some, but over time known to everyone who knew him and sometimes strangers who were fortunate enough to be in his orbit for a brief minute or two. New York City cab drivers loved him. He didn't care if you were a prince, a pauper or the town fool. He understood everyone deserves your respect and everyone's dignity needs to be protected, no matter who they are. That said, he may have enjoyed the town fools the most. He will be deeply missed, but not forgotten.
The excellent, Michael James Leedy, 77, of Haverford, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Mike was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late William and Johanna (Chambers) Leedy.
He was the beloved husband of Judy (Laskowski) Leedy for over 57 years.
Mike is loved by his children: Monica Hill (William) of West Orange, NJ, Julie Brown (Mike) of Havertown, PA, Michael Leedy (Peggy) of Sanibel Island, FL, and Jason Leedy (Alexandra) of Haverford, PA; his 12 grandchildren: Drew, Keally, Brianna, Cameron, Paige, Alec, Mackenzie, Sofia, Abby, Nina, William, and Nicolas; his sisters and brother: Rosemary Cahill (Larry) of Harrisburg, PA, Frances Leedy (Carl Wagner) of Newport, PA, and Pat Leedy (Tracey) of Mechanicsburg, PA. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Bill. Uncle Mike will also be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Mike volunteered his time and donated to Philabundance. Memorial contributions may be made to Philabundance.org.
A celebration of life get together will be announced for a later date.
A living tribute »