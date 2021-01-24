Miguel Hernandez Rivera, 85, of Mount Joy, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Utuado Puerto Rico to the late Alejandro and Ramona (Rivera) Hernandez and was one of twelve children. For more than 59 years, he was the loving and devoted husband of Luisa (Cuevas) Hernandez.
Miguel came to Pennsylvania in 1978 and owned a Texaco station with his beloved brother-in-law, Eliseo Roman, for many years. After selling the station, he worked as a machine operator for Zausner Foods of New Holland until his retirement in 2005. His hobbies were politics, bowling, miniature golf and baseball. He loved his Phillies and never missed watching a game. He was well known and loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a humble and gentle man that found the most pleasure in spending time with his family. Miguel was a devoted member of the New Creation United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Luisa and three daughters, Carmen Hernandez Conesa (Augustin) of Marietta, Maria Gonzalez (Samuel) of Mount Joy and Grisselle Cougle (Anthony) of Moorestown, NJ; 5 grandchildren: Anna Victoria Gonzalez, Gabriel Alejandro Gonzalez, Josue Eduardo Conesa, Michael Herbert Cougle and Emily Iralis Cougle; and his sister, Iris Diaz of Lancaster as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Service will be held at New Creation United Methodist Church, Lancaster followed by a private interment at Millersville Mennonite. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
