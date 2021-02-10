Miguel Angel Tavarez, 75, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at home. He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. His wife was Cheryl A. Gamber. Miguel worked 30 years as a maintenance mechanic for Anderson Pretzel Bakery.
In addition to his wife, Cheryl, he is survived by his children, Miguel II, Julio, Yudelka, Matthew, Ericka, Miguel III, Tiffany Gamber; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jose.
Friends are invited to a Viewing at Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Private cremation will follow.
