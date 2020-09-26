Miguel Angel Ayala Gonzalez, 45, of E. Clay Street, Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, he was the husband of Vanessa Seda and the son of Gloria Maria Gonzalez and the late Miguel Arcangel Ayala.
Many will remember Miguel for his love of sports, motorcycles, and jet skiing, and a love for his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Gloria Mojica, Charles M. Mojica, Jose Mojica, all of Philadelphia; two sisters, Gloria M. Soto Gonzalez, Puerto Rico and Arlene Crespo Ayala, Florida, and his nieces and nephews, Cesar Claussett Soto, Jason A. Hernandez, Glorymar Claussett, and Meliquiades A. Soto Figueroa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Miguel's viewing at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
