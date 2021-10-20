Miguel A. “Tony” Montes
Miguel A. “Tony” Montes, 63, of Millersville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Miguel A. Montes and Francisca Candelaria. He was married to his beloved wife, Rosemary “Rosie” (Rivera) Montes, for over 36 years.
Tony was a hardworking family man who devoted over 19 years of service to the Department of Public Welfare, while also working part-time at the Willow Valley Golf Course. He faithfully attended Iglesia Católica San Juan Bautista and was a proud member of Santo Nombre (The Holy Name Society). Tony’s Puerto Rican roots were very important to him, and he loved taking trips to visit family there. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, listening to old Spanish music, and watching Westerns. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Nationals. Food was one of his many passions. He took pleasure in sharing his favorite recipes and dishes, like homemade Sofrito, Pastales, and Chili. Tony always saw the good in life. Even through times of illness, he remained positive and kept his family grounded with his great sense of humor and fearless outlook on life. His family was his world, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved his dogs, Susie, Diamond, and Cheito.
In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by his children, Cathy Montes (Brian), Anthony Montes (Ashley), and Michael Montes (Melanie), his grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Aziel, Mya, Anijaliz, Miley, and Aiyana, and a large extended family. He was one of 13 children. Tony will be reunited in Heaven with his parents, his sister, Sandra Montes, brother, Luis Montes, brother, Jose Montes and sister-in-law, Lydia Montes.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Iglesia Católica San Juan Bautista, 425 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Santo Nombre at Iglesia Católica San Juan Bautista.
