Miguel A. Rodriguez, 82, of Lititz, died Friday, February 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He was the widower of Noemi (Lopez) Rodriguez after 50 years of marriage.
Miguel is survived by his son Joe M. Quinones, husband of Jeanette (Mangano) of Mantua, NJ, and daughter Vicky E., wife of Brian K. Fisher of Lititz; 3 grandchildren: Miriam, wife of Stephen Bowers of Lititz, Joshua Quinones of Mantua, NJ, and Julia, wife of Nathanael Horn of Lititz; great-grandchildren Paul and Paige Bowers of Lititz; and Savannah Horn of Lititz.
A memorial service will be announced later this year. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
A living tribute »