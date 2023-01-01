Mignon E. Bowman, 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away in her home on December 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster on September 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Samuel M. Evans and Myrtle Huber Evans. She was the wife of Benjamin F. Bowman, Jr. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on March 29, 2022.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1944, Mignon began the nursing program at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She graduated from Millersville University in 1971 with a degree of Bachelor of Science and Education, specializing in elementary and special needs children. She joined the Pilot Club of Lancaster in 1978 and was a lifelong member. She was also a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church. Mignon belonged to Christ United Methodist Women, whose area of focus was on missions, and the Kumjoinus Sunday school class. She belonged to the Occupational Development Center Auxiliary, which raises funds for the ODC. She worked at Brethren Village as the Assistant Activities Director and resigned after 2 years so she and her husband could travel more. She continued to stay on as a volunteer at Brethren Village in the activities department.
Mignon had many hobbies, including sewing, swimming, exercising, golfing, bowling, camping, biking, walking, and serving others. She especially enjoyed traveling in her RV with her husband.
Mignon was the youngest of 5 children; 2 brothers and 1 sister have preceded her in death, but her oldest sister, Annette Shindler, resides in Massachusetts with her daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin F. Bowman, Jr., of Lancaster, a daughter, Cindy Lawless, wife of Timothy Lawless, of Brownstown, PA, and a son Gary Bowman, husband of Tracey Bowman, of Lancaster, PA. She has 3 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service to remember and honor Mignon's life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 PM at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mignon's name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com