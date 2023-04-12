Michiko Green, 93, of Narvon, passed away at home on Monday, April 10, 2023.
She was the wife of the late William D. Green who passed away in 2008. Born in Tokyo, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Kesaju and Hana Ito Yasaka.
Michiko had worked for many years in food service at the Pequea Valley School District. She was a lifetime member of the Gap VFW Post 7418 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an adventurous woman who enjoyed spending time at the cabin and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are four daughters, Patricia A. wife of Michael Logue of New Hope, Carol M. Wallace of Narvon, Jeanette L. wife of Brian Graybill of Lancaster, and Cynthia G. wife of the late Bryan Eberly of Brownstown; two sons, Douglas W. husband of Lori A. Green of Drumore, and Mark W. Green of Orlando, FL; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Green of Strasburg; 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; two brothers, Michio Yasaka and Masame Yasaka of Japan. She was preceded in death by a son, James B. Green.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment in the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
