Michelle L. Diaco, 49, of New Providence, passed away on November 11, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Joanne (Brackbill) Diaco.
After graduating high school, she spent much of her professional career in retail working for Boscov's in Camp Hill and most recently in the restaurant industry as a hostess for Applebee's.
In her spare time, Michelle enjoyed watching movies, cooking and baking as well as spending time with her friends and loving family.
In addition to her mother, Joanne, she is survived by siblings, Charles Diaco and Nicole Conner; nieces and nephews; Heather, Stacy, Isabell, Joey, Logan, Hailey, McKenzie, Jeremiah, Ezra, Jude and Tabitha; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Mason, Arynn and Breanna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Michelle's Celebration of Life Service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Friends may greet the family informally following the service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
