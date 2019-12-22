Michelle J. Balsley, 69 of Manor Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Gardens of Stevens Nursing Home Denver, PA. She was the wife of James M. Balsley II for 47 years, and resided in Lancaster.
Born in West Chester, PA on August 6, 1950, she was the daughter of Rebecca O. Quinn and the late Paul R Jeschon, and stepdaughter of the late Edward J. Quinn. Her early life was spent in the King of Prussia area. She graduated from Methacton High School in 1968.
She is survived by her husband, her mother Rebecca O. Quinn, Millersville, son James E. Balsley and his wife Nene W., Millersville, and 2 granddaughters, Chrissa and Alexandra.
She worked as a secretary at American Baptist and RCA, also as a bank teller, a school bus driver, plus several other part-time jobs. Her favorite job was being a stay-at-home mom. She was an active volunteer, especially in the Penn Manor schools where she was Hambright PTO president for 2 years.
She enjoyed canoeing, camping, spending time at the family cabin in Huntingdon County, attending Habecker Mennonite Church, and cherished time with her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lancaster Public Library – Mountville Branch, 120 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554 or Habecker Mennonite Church, 451 Habecker Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
