Michelle Anne Tobias-Lussier, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born on December 19, 1947 in San Francisco, CA to the late Eskil Olaf Berg and Pearl Marimonte Berg.
Michelle was a champion for the rights of mentally disabled people, which led to her calling of managing special needs group homes called Options Unlimited. She was an outspoken critic of the use of the term retarded or retard.
She was very proud of her Native American heritage as an Ojibwa.
Michelle was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, New Holland, and a past member of the RICA of the church. She was also a member of the Mill Creek Sportsman's Association.
Surviving are her husband, Normand L. Lussier; 6 sons: Shon Parker (Marcy) of Hillsboro, OR, Eric Parker (Samantha) of Lancaster, Jim Riggleman (Lisa) of Woodburn, OR, Adam Lussier of Zeeland, MI, Nicolas Volante (Ron Rivera) of Las Vegas, NV, Steven Murphy of Hillsborough, NC; 3 daughters: Christine Lussier of Fort Wayne, IN, Michelle Lussier of Fort Wayne, IN, Lisa Deetz of Fort Wayne, IN; a brother Craig Tobias (Alison) of Chippewa Falls, WI; a sister Faye Tobias (Randy) of Duluth, MN; 16 grandchildren: Lindsey (JJ), Austin, Joey, Marissa, Danny, Jay, Tyler, Breanna, Bryce, Noah, Lilli, Brandon, Nathan, Zachary, Alex, Chase; 4 great-grandchildren: Riylan, Jayse, Garbrielle and Sawyer.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557.
Memorial contributions in Michelle's honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557.
